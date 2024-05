A report by Alicante chamber of commerce claims that Alicante-Elche airport will reach its limit for growth in 2026 – unless a second runway is built.

They presented their study on Wednesday, which was commissioned by the Valencia government, with regional president Carlos Mazón already stating at the beginning of April that their findings would show the need for a second runway, sparking criticism that the report had been ‘tailor made’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News