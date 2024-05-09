PM Sánchez remembers the Stanbrook

Prime minister Pedro Sánchez visited Alicante on Wednesday to take part in an act to remember the ‘victims of exile’ – and the heroic actions of Welsh captain Archibald Dickson who saved more than 2,600 republicans from the advancing fascist army in March, 1939 by taking them from the city port to Oran in North Africa on board his ship, the Stanbrook.

During his speech in the Casa Mediterráneo – which stands next to the harbour from where the Stanbrook set sail at the end of the Spanish Civil War – Sr Sánchez announced that his government will ‘use all legal means’ to ‘protect the democratic memory and the dignity of the victims of Francoism’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News