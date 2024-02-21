Fire watch season starts early

Facing up to the reality that devastating forest fires can now occur at any time of the year, the Valencia government has opened additional ‘fire watch’ stations at strategic points around the region.

While 30 of these observations points – usually based on hilltops and mountain summits – are already open all year round, another 11 are being put into operation early.

A spokesman for the department of justice and the interior said the ‘absence of rainfall and the high temperatures in recent months has led to a lack of humidity in forest vegetation’.

