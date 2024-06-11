Turtles on the charge

A total of seven young loggerhead turtles have been released into the sea in Denia.

They formed part of a nest found at Playa de la Marineta Cassiana last summer and were raised at the Oceanogràfic sealife centre to give them a better chance of survival in the Mediterranean.

A spokeswoman for the Oceanogràfic explained that their ‘head-starting’ programme vastly increases the ‘possibilities’ for young turtles, as many of them are eaten by predators when they hatch on beaches and enter the sea immediately.

