12 sea deaths in the first 10 days of June

0
1075
xr:d:DAEgO7IkvNg:8541,j:1389535849,t:23032313

Two more bathers have died in the sea – and a total of 12 people have now perished off Costa Blanca beaches since June 1.

In the latest tragedy, a 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman died – presumably from drowning – at Arenales del Sol beach in Elche on Monday.

The emergency services coordination centre (CICU) reported that a man and woman had been found unconscious on the shore of the beach at 13.15.

Lifeguards tried to revive the couple and they were joined by ambulance service paramedics, but they did not respond to treatment.

Strong easterly winds have been whipping up currents and waves all along the coast, leading to perilous conditions for bathing.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.