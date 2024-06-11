12 sea deaths in the first 10 days of June

Two more bathers have died in the sea – and a total of 12 people have now perished off Costa Blanca beaches since June 1.

In the latest tragedy, a 66-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman died – presumably from drowning – at Arenales del Sol beach in Elche on Monday.

The emergency services coordination centre (CICU) reported that a man and woman had been found unconscious on the shore of the beach at 13.15.

Lifeguards tried to revive the couple and they were joined by ambulance service paramedics, but they did not respond to treatment.

Strong easterly winds have been whipping up currents and waves all along the coast, leading to perilous conditions for bathing.

