New healthcare committee set up for Torrevieja area

A health committee has been created for the Torrevieja hospital catchment area, but local campaigners have expressed their frustration at being excluded from the process.

The purpose of the committee is to encourage collaboration between stakeholders in the local healthcare system, including medical professionals, patients’ representatives, healthcare businesses, unions, associations of people with illnesses, the regional health department and local authorities.

