Regional health chiefs have reached an agreement with several unions over a 35-hour week for doctors, amongst other ‘improvements’.

GPs will only see a maximum of 35 patients a day, with a lower limit of 28 for pediatricians – and operational practices will modernised at health centres.

However, the main medics’ union, CESM – which organised Monday’s strike – says it will maintain the industrial action planned for April 3 and May 8.

