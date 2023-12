The artichoke harvest in the Vega Baja got underway on Monday.

The first cut was carried out by provincial president Toni Pérez, who said it is ‘a product of great quality and exquisite flavour’.

Farmers predicted that 20,000 tonnes will be collected, which is 25% down on last year due to ‘excessive heat’ and the shortage of rainfall.

