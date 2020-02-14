Javid quits as Boris reshuffles post-Brexit cabinet

SAJID Javid has dramatically quit as chancellor after Boris Johnson ordered him to fire his closest aides.

The Prime Minister had been expected to keep Mr Javid in post as part of his reshuffle, and news of his resignation less than a month before the first post-Brexit Budget shocked Westminster.

Rishi Sunak, Mr Javid’s former deputy at the Treasury, has now been appointed to the role of Chancellor.

Allies of the former chancellor said Mr Javid refused to sack his team of special advisers, something that Mr Johnson made clear he would have to do if he wanted t

