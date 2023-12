The first of the new S-80 generation of military submarines, the S-81 ‘Isaac Peral’, has been put into service by the Spanish navy in Cartagena.

Manufactured by Spanish firm Navantia, the government claimed that the vessel puts the country ‘in the club’ of about 10 nations with the capacity to design and build submarines.

Minister for defence Margarita Robles called it a ‘giant step’ that will ‘guarantee the international presence of Spain’.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News