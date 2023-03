Benitachell door-to-door selective waste collection scheme – launched on March 1 on a pilot basis in three of the municipality’s urbanisations – is working very well, according to the town hall.

In three weeks, the rate of selective collection at Les Fonts, Los Molinos and Racó de Nadal has increased from 12% to 80%, and in the first week alone a tonne of organic waste was collected, the largest amount ever in the municipality.

