Dear Editor,

For many years I have applauded the fantastic service of Torrevieja hospital. My father received several years of exemplary care.

What has happened since the hospital has reverted to state control? I’ve waited nearly eight weeks for the results of a mammogram that has told me nothing I already know – I have a lump that needs further investigation.

I’m on a waiting list for an ecograph and possibly a biopsy. However, my doctor at the health centre has told me there is no doctor at the hospital to do a biopsy!

Now, I’m probably going to pay to have both done privately. However, I shouldn’t have to! We are all entitled to healthcare of a good standard.

There is a peaceful demonstration at the hospital every Thursday at 10.00

Please join us!

