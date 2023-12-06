EU cash flows into Alfaz

Alfaz del Pi town hall has announced important projects for 2024, using €4.4 million from the EU.

Mayor Vicente Arques said the cash injection will help them to ‘improve connectivity, mobility, accessibility and safety in the municipality’.

The first of the projects is set to get underway in the new year – the entire promenade along the Albir beachfront will be modernized and made into a single level curbless street to make it more accessible.

Full report in Costa Blanca News – in the shops on Thursday this week due to the Friday bank holiday.