Farmers’ protest will block Alicante motorways

A large-scale ‘mobilisation’ organised by farmers’ unions in Alicante province will ‘simultaneously block off the motorways to Murcia and Madrid’ on Friday (February 16).

In a press release sent out at midday on Monday, ASAJA Alicante explained that their tractors will stop traffic at San Isidro on the A-7 in the Vega Baja; and at Villena/Sax on the A-31, starting in the morning.

A third column of tractors will set out from Planes in the north of the province, they stated.

