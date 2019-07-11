Wicked carers preyed on OAPs

GREEDY carers who plundered the bank accounts of a frail elderly couple, who totally trusted them, have been jailed for four years.

An Alicante court sentenced the married British couple, aged 67 and 51, who looked after the two victims in their Jávea home.

A judge rejected their claim that relatives of the two pensioners, also expats, told them to keep the money – and ruled the defendants ‘took advantage’ of their charges.

