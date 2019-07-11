Wicked carers preyed on OAPs

0
8

GREEDY carers who plundered the bank accounts of a frail elderly couple, who totally trusted them, have been jailed for four years.
An Alicante court sentenced the married British couple, aged 67 and 51, who looked after the two victims in their Jávea home.
A judge rejected their claim that relatives of the two pensioners, also expats, told them to keep the money – and ruled the defendants ‘took advantage’ of their charges.

Read more in this week’s print edition or go to e-paper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.