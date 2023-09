Draft legislation to enable tax relief amounting to 99% on inheritances and donations was approved by the Valencia parliament on Tuesday.

This entails modification of the 1997 law regulating the regional portion of income tax and other taxes, a regional government spokesman explained.

Regional president Carlos Mazón said this initiative will ‘prevent injustices, double taxations, and fulfils a fiscal, historical and above all moral commitment’.

