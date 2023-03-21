Costa Blanca News has interviewed regional president Ximo Puig, asking about a range of issues which affect residents’ lives.
Sr Puig has given his view on the campaign to save Cala Mosca in Orihuela Costa; the polemic over the improvements to the Denia to Alicante train line; and a host of other issues in Alicante province.
President on the spot
