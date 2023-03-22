Jávea to ban ‘party boats’ off its coast

Offshore parties in Jávea’s secluded bays are set to be silenced via new bylaws set up by the local beaches and environment department.
Well over 100 yachts can drop anchor all at once along the municipality’s southern coast.
And late-night on-board parties, often simultaneous, turn the shoreline into a floating nightclub in summer.
