Health worker ‘beaten up’ by a patient

A suspect has been arrested after a medical worker was assaulted at Denia II health centre on Sunday.

According to Marina Salud, the incident occurred at the ‘beginning of the day’.

A man who had a cut to his hand arrived at the accident and emergency section of the building on Avenida Joan Fuster with his dog, explained a spokeswoman.

She noted that a duty healthcare professional informed him that he would not be able to take his pet inside the health centre, as it was not a guide dog.

