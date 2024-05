Regional government experts have been giving advice to town halls on how to implement low emission zones in their municipalities.

Debate rages over when exactly the zones – known as Zona de Bajas Emisiones (ZBE) – should be implemented.

In Torrevieja a former mayor has slammed the town hall for lack of action, saying that ‘over building’ has led to a huge increase in vehicles on the road.

Full report in today’s Costa Blanca News