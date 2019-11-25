‘Horrifying’: Gandía hospital waiting lists of over three years

WAITING lists at Gandía hospital have climbed to ‘horrifying’ levels, complain the council’s opposition, and ‘something needs to be done immediately’.

The PP’s Víctor Soler and Cristina Moreno said the wait for a simple cataract operation stood, as at June this year, at 1,219 days – or three years and three months.

At least one British resident who finally had surgery this year confirmed they had been referred by the hospital consultant, waited nine months before their name was even entered on the list, then another two-and-a-half years before going under knife.

