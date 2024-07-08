The mystery of dunes

A free activity highlighting why beaches are ‘much more than a tourist resource’ is taking place at Oliva Nova beach on Sunday, July 14.

Called ‘the mystery of the dunes’, the outing highlights the large biodiversity and fragility of such ecosystems, by way of a morning walk along the seashore, ‘enjoying the breeze and the breaking waves, whilst focussing on ‘what goes unnoticed by most of those who visit beaches’.

The activity will see participants exploring Oliva’s dune system, learning about the animals and plants that live in them and the mechanisms they use to survive in this environment.

‘If you want to see the beach from a different point of view, this is an activity for you’ say the organisers, Marjal de Pego-Oliva natural park management.

“Remember that we are in summer, so do not forget to bring sunscreen, a hat, comfortable clothes and sports shoes. If at the end of the visit you want to have a swim, remember to also bring a swimsuit and towel,” they add.

The activity is described as easy, covers 1.5 kilometres and will take around two hours.

It starts at 08.30 from the parking at Oliva Nova beach, situated at Avenida Oliva Nova/Calle Murillo, Oliva.

Registration is essential by telephone on 679 195 227 or by email to parque_pegooliva@gva.es, until 13.30 on Friday, July 12.

When registering, provide the full name of each participant, their age, NIE, town of residence, and a mobile telephone number and email address for all adults participants.

The activity is in Spanish.