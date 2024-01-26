PIOC Annual General Meeting

Email

Partido Independencia Orihuela Costa (PIOC), is holding its first Annual General Meeting on February 9 at 18.00 at The Emerald Isle, La Florida.

If you live in Orihuela Costa and are interested in joining PIOC, your local political party, who campaign for independence, then do attend a PIOC meeting on January 29 at 11.30.

On January 29, you can register as a PIOC member, and hear from the founders what forthcoming proposals are to be discussed for Orihuela Costa’s future.

You also are invited to attend PIOC’s first AGM on February 9.

18.00. 1st calling to register new and existing members, to hear why PIOC is campaigning to be your representatives for the coast?

19.00. 2nd half of the AGM. PIOC members only can attend to take part in the Annual General Meeting and vote for your representatives, for your future and generations to come.

Together, we are fighting for self-governance for residents of Orihuela Costa, so that your taxes will be spent on improvements to our infrastructure and social welfare services, maintenance of schools, play parks, roads and beaches, not forgetting the need for a library and cultural centre for our multicultural community of 117 nationalities.

Approximately 34,000 residents are registered on the padrón, of whom 6,000 are children under the age of 18.

The actual population of Orihuela Costa far exceeds 70,000 people living permanently on the coast, who are not all registered on the padrón, and not registered to vote for your future.

PIOC look forward to seeing you at either meeting and working together for our INDEPENDENCE!

