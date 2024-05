The centuries-old hemp industry of Callosa de Segura has been declared an asset of intangible cultural interest (BIC) by the regional government.

This traditional activity used to be so deep-rooted that it also became part of the culture all over the Vega Baja area.

The knowledge and techniques have been passed down through generations and their applications in local crafts constitute a rich example of ethnology, the declaration notes.

