Budget airline Ryanair has announced nine new routes from Alicante-Elche airport as the low-cost operator carries out its promised expansion on the Costa Blanca.

Provincial president Toni Pérez reminded that the airline now has a base at Alicante-Elche which is leading to additional connections, including Cardiff, Norwich and Barcelona.

The route to Wales had been announced on St David’s Day.

