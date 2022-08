Temperatures are set to go up on Saturday, with the forecast from AEMET showing another very hot spell of weather on the way for the south-east of Spain.

The highest temperature in Alicante province that day is set to be 44°C in Orihuela city, according to AEMET.

Predictably temperatures will be lower on the coast, but Jávea is still set to reach 40°C, although Torrevieja is due to have a top temperature of 36°C.

