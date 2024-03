Snow caused chaos on roads in the north of Spain over the weekend, with motorways in Castilla y León region affected – as shown by the network of cameras operated by the national traffic department (DGT).

Heavy falls affected traffic on the A-2 between Guadalajara and Soria; the A-6 at Manzanal del Puerto near León; and the A-1.

While conditions are set to improve from today (Monday) in most areas – apart from the Pyrenees – snow and rain are set to return on Friday.