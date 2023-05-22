Multinationals eye the Valencia region

Acting Valencia president Ximo Puig has revealed the possibility of unprecedented investment in the region while on the campaign trail for elections which take place on Sunday.

Sr Puig stated that his coalition government is in negotiations with 10 multinational companies which could invest €24.4 billion in the three provinces of Alicante, Valencia and Castellón.

They span the fields of electric vehicle manufacturing, microprocessors, green hydrogen, renewable energy, batteries and components, amongst others.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News