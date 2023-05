Two migrant boat operators wielding machetes forced their 14 passengers to jump into the cold sea when they were 500 metres away from the shore, according to a Guardia Civil spokesman.

Now under arrest, they are being held responsible for the death of four of the terrified migrants in December.

“Six people were able to swim to the shore, four of them drowned and four of them are still missing,” reported a spokesman for the Guardia Civil.

