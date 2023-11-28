Bid to transform hotel services for guests

The ‘path to the future’ is being laid with a project to create the ‘first hotel room with artificial intelligence (AI)’ in the Valencia region, according to regional tourism councillor Nuria Montes.

It will be in Benidorm at the four-star RH Corona del Mar on Avenida Jaime I at Poniente beach.

Sra Montes revealed that the regional tourism department is working with national hotel technology institute (ITH) on the project named ‘ITH TechYroom 1.0’.

“The aim is to evolve in the way that technology is incorporated into rooms, taking advantage of possible refurbishments that are carried out,” noted Sra Montes.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News