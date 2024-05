The government has given the green light to put a €20.7 million contract out to tender to bolster high-speed train access to Alicante station.

A ministry of transport spokesman said it will see six new tracks constructed to add to the four which are already in situ.

This will ‘increase the capacity for high-speed trains’ coming from Madrid and also for the ‘future’ high-speed connection to Valencia and the French border.

