British youngsters aged between 12 and 17 years old no longer have to show a Covid vaccination certificate to enter Spain.

The changes came into force on Monday (February 14).

A statement from the Spanish Embassy in the UK noted that they can present a negative Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (PCR test or similar) taken within 72 hours prior to arrival in Spain instead of the certificate.

