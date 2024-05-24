A shadowy figure was sitting there

In my favourite rocking chair.

The chair before me slowly rocked

But doors and windows had been locked.

His face a soft spectral shade of white

Beneath beard and hair, softly bright.

I recognised not, this mesmerizing face

As he glanced at me across this space.

The quiet still air within my room

Had taken on, an astounding bloom.

A soundless, noiseless, happening

That silence was almost deafening.

Within a shimmering light that flowed

The room it softly fluorescent glowed.

He said come over to me my son

I did not know whether, to stay or run.

He spread his arms out wide for me

As his face filled gently with serenity.

I approached as close as I could dare

To this figure in my rocking chair.

The aura was all peace and calm

I did not feel a sense of harm.

Will I see this vision here remain

The thought of such, abodes no pain.

Why did he say come here my son?

When my father died, I was so very young.

But so long ago, with some disgrace

I now remember not, my father’s face.

Thoughts from my past, at times are raw

But who was this man I really saw?

Was this the presence of dad himself?

Transposed beside my mantelshelf.

This tender face which I looked upon

I averted my gaze, then he was gone.

As I re-locked again my opened door

I saw him glide his way across my floor.

But who really was, this kindly man I saw?

When I had unlocked my locked door.

With regards from

Mick Scarles (SW19 expat)