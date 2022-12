A defendant has been fined €1,080 for selling protected toads via the internet.

A judgement from the provincial court in Alicante noted that the man was charging €15 a time for natterjacks, also known as ‘running toads’.

Listed as a European protected species under Annex IV of the European Habitats Directive, the court noted that the defendant had 23 of the toads at his home when regional police carried out a search.

