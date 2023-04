The fire which broke at the Montgó mountain in Denia yesterday afternoon at around 16.30 was deemed to be ‘controlled’ by the fire service at 19.30.

Five aircraft were drafted in to fight the flames, with four teams operating on the ground.

State news agency EFE reported that the blaze ‘appeared to have two different start points’.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

