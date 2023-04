Inflation in Spain fell to 3.3% in March, which was 2.7% lower than February and the best figure registered since August, 2021.

The reduction was largely due to the fall in the price of electricity, down 51.8% on the same month last year, and cheaper fuel.

However, food prices in the supermarkets continued to rise – up a whopping 16.5% on average last month.

