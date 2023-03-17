Campervans and a ‘Bad Friday’

February 20

Moraira

Dear Editor,

The Friday outdoor market car park in Moraira is being used as a caravan park, at the last count there was over 20 mobile homes parked up there.

They don’t pay parking fees, money towards the upkeep of Moraira, they take up valuable parking spaces as well.

Normally car parks (free ones) don’t allow overnight parking, let alone prolonged stays.

Also we noticed that your free calendar has Good Friday down as April 14 but it is on April 7.

Yours sincerely

Martin Wheatcroft

Thank you for pointing that out. We apologise for getting the Easter dates wrong and for any inconvenience it might have caused,

The Editor