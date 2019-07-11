Insurance companies accused of ‘systematic fraud’

BRITISH insurance companies stand accused of scamming holiday makers heading for Spain over their medical cover.

The Spanish private health alliance ASPE – the Alianza de la Sanidad Privada Espanola – believes thousands of UK visitors are at risk of having travel policies which only provide for treatment at public health facilities.

And the group, which represents over 1,300 health organisations and 80% of Spain’s private hospitals, underlined clients were paying out for care they were already entitled to as EU citizens under the EHIC health card system.

