Fatal flooding

ONE man died when his car was washed away in flash floods reported in the Tafalla area in Navarra on Monday evening.
Firefighters found the body of a driver whose car was swept away by flash flooding caused by intense and sudden downpours.
The rainfall, at times accompanied by hail, led to road closures and power cuts in various parts of Spain, but in the northern town of Tafalla it caused the overflowing of two local rivers.

