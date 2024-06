More than 30 giant devil rays which had become trapped in fishing nets off Cartagena were freed after being tagged with the help of ecologists and fishermen.

These spectacular creatures got accidentally tangled in a traditional ‘almadraba’, a large maze of nets by La Azohía, according to the south-east association of naturalists (ANSE).

The NGO worked with the WWF and the ‘almadraberos’ to save these endangered creatures.

