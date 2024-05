Residents were evacuated from their homes in Jávea on Sunday after a wildfire broke out at the Camí de la Morera in the Saladar area at around 17.30.

The town hall reported that ‘the intensity of the flames and the gusts of wind at the time forced the evacuation of around 70 people from 25 properties’.

The blaze was declared as being ‘under control’ by the fire service at 19.26 and the residents were able to return to their homes.

