School mobile phone ban brought in

A ‘general ban’ on mobile phone use by pupils in schools has been introduced by the Valencia government, except in specific cases.

Regional education councillor José Antonio Rovira said devices will have to be handed over when youngsters enter the premises.

The regulations have been published in the region official bulletin (DOGV) and come into force on Monday.

Sr Rovira noted that it applies to primary and secondary schools in the state education sector.

Full report in next week’s Costa Blanca News