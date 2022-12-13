High speed at low prices

A cut-price high-speed train (AVE) service between Alicante and Madrid will be available from June 2, 2023, provided by private company Iryo, a joint venture by Spanish airline Air Nostrum and Trenitalia.

This will be the first cheaper AVE service to include Alicante.

The lowest priced tickets for the launch date, when consulted this week, were €27 from Alicante to Madrid and €18 to return the next day, a total of €45 and approximately half of the usual cost of a Renfe AVE train.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News