Saudi vessel ignites protests

THE DOCKING of Saudi vessel Bahri Abha at Sagunto port has prompted numerous social and anti-war groups to protest.

News was leaked that the Bahri Abha could be carrying weapons, and that at this stop it could even be picking up Spanish weaponry to be used in the wars that the country is fighting abroad.

Valencian anti-military group Antimilitaristas-MOC complains that ‘it is very possibly carrying weapons from the USA and it is also possible that they will pick up Spanish weapons at Sagunto port, which will be used by Saudi Arabia in the war in Yemen’.

