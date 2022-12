The Guardia Civil coordinated a search operation on Monday involving a helicopter, their special underwater team (GEAS) and their maritime rescue service after a 43-year-old man was reported to have fallen overboard while working on a fishing boat off Calpe.

Unfortunately, at 09.20 on Tuesday, two nautical miles from the Peñon rock, rescue services located a lifeless body floating in the sea.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News