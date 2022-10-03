Tax breaks for low wage earners

It was the national government’s turn to present tax measures designed to promote ‘social justice’, following the package of reductions and aid for the low paid and middle wage earners announced by Valencia last week.

Treasury minister, María Jesús Montero said their proposal will ‘allow for a move towards a fairer tax system in which those who have more pay more’.

To this end a ‘solidarity tax’ will be introduced which will hit residents whose net wealth totals more than €3 million.

Full report in Friday’s Costa Blanca News