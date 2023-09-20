Alicante – the stronghold for ‘Brexpats’

Out of the more than 208,000 Britons in Spain who have obtained the TIE card accrediting their entitlement to most of the rights enjoyed by EU citizens, more than a third are over 65 years old and a quarter live in Alicante province.

These were among the findings of the latest report of the ministry for inclusion, social security and migration, which also indicates that around 211,000 Britons and their relatives who were on the registry of EU citizens have not yet changed their green certificate for a TIE.

