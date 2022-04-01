March 24
Torrevieja
So still and Oh! so quiet
An eerie atmosphere
It’s difficult to picture
That a city once stood here
Bustling and full of life
Productive and alive
Traffic noise and people
Just how many did survive
Once terror chose to visit
To cause mayhem and distress
To wipe the land of human life
Leaving nothing but a mess
A dust smoke scape of rubble
Costing millions to re-build
Where the spirits of the fallen
Haunt the places they were killed
A devastated city gone
As winter turns to spring
Where hopes are slim and futile
And where birds no longer sing
A poem by
David Whitney
c 2022