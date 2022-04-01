Email

March 24

Torrevieja

So still and Oh! so quiet

An eerie atmosphere

It’s difficult to picture

That a city once stood here

Bustling and full of life

Productive and alive

Traffic noise and people

Just how many did survive

Once terror chose to visit

To cause mayhem and distress

To wipe the land of human life

Leaving nothing but a mess

A dust smoke scape of rubble

Costing millions to re-build

Where the spirits of the fallen

Haunt the places they were killed

A devastated city gone

As winter turns to spring

Where hopes are slim and futile

And where birds no longer sing

A poem by

David Whitney

c 2022