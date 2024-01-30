‘Green’ light for Madrid airport expansion questioned

Socialist party Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has announced the launch of the controversial €2.4 billion expansion plan for Madrid-Barajas airport – much to the disgust of his partners in the coalition government, Sumar.

Sumar’s Yolanda Díaz – who is the second deputy prime minister – spoke out against the scheme and pointed the finger at Sr Sánchez, saying ‘you cannot be a part-time ecologist’.

She noted that the agreement her party signed with the PSOE to govern Spain was to ‘decarbonise the economy’ and halt the promotion of fossil fuel use, but this was ‘going in the other direction’.

