A new car park with 76 spaces is to be built in Guardamar del Segura, close to Playa La Roqueta.

A contract for the work is due to be awarded next week with an estimated budget of €100,930, announced the town hall.

A council spokesman said the aim is to help resolve the shortage of parking spaces in the area, especially during the summer when there are many more residents and visitors.

